Alan surprised by 2nd Dan award

Skegness and Seathorne Judo Club had an impromptu presentation at a recent training session.

Both Ethan Steele and Lewis Grace were awarded their class leaders’ award, which they have been working towards for some time as this goes towards their junior Dan grade.

Also at the same session, to his complete the surprises, Alan Lowis was awarded his 2nd Dan.

The awards were presented by Sensei Malcolm Sawyer in his capacity as vice chairman of the Bushido Za-Zen International Society.

For information about Judo call Mark Mason on 01754 899364 or Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977, or visit the web site Skegness judo.com.