Adie’s three in a row

Despite a strong northerly wind and rough seas, Skegness Pier Angling Club’s match fished well at North Shore Road.

Everyone caught fish but long distance casting was an advantage, Adie Cooper making the most of his talent for his third win on the trot.

Adie had a number of triple shots of whiting and dabs, winning the Shipstone Cup with 24 fish measuring 703cm.

In second was Alan Steadman with 15 fish for 440cm.

Chas Tibble (pictured) was third with 11 fish for 295cm.

Results: 1 Adie Cooper - 703cm - 21 whiting, 3 dabs; 2 Alan Steadman - 440cm - 14 whiting, 1 flounder; 3 Chas Tibble - 295cm - 8 whiting, 3 dabs; 4 Dylan Morgan - 279cm - 8 whiting, 1 dab; 5 Kev Bebbington - 123cm - 4 whiting; Longest Round - Dylan Morgan - 38cm whiting; Longest Flat - Russ Taylor - 29cm flounder.

The next SPAC match will be the annual Biggest Fish Rover on Saturday 18th (2pm-8pm) at Lakeside Leisure, Trunch Lane.

For details call Chas Tibble on 07984 967988 or email chastibble@hotmail.com