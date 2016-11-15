Aces prove too strong

Acorn Aces earned a 35-16 victory against Skegness Grammar in the Skegness Netball League.

The match began with some fast passes from the SGS centre and, after some quick work into the D, they found themselves 1-0 up.

Acorn Aces fought back well with some quick interceptions and great shots, despite the Grammar’s stern efforts in defence.

The second quarter began with an Aces centre, giving them the upper hand and allowing them to take the first goal of the quarter.

SGS fought hard to equalise and brought back some goals to level.

Aces started to pull away in the third quarter through some quick centre passes and long overheads to the goal shooter in the D, where she was close enough to shoot and take the first goal of the penultimate quarter.

In spite of Skegness Grammar’s efforts to defend goals, Aces pulled away further in the final quarter.

Both teams put in strong efforts, but Acorn Aces proved to be too strong for Skegness Grammar. Players of the match were Kelly Kruszelnicki and Emma Morley.

Other results: Micronclean 31 Micronclean Juniors 9, Fresh Fitness 25 K+S Alford 37, Acorn Emeralds 20 Woodhall Spartans 9, Louth 52 Chisams 1.