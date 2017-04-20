Abbiss shines at the oche

Good Friday saw William Hill Darts League oche aces take a break from league action to compete in a knockout event at the Seaview Pub.

And from the 27 entries for this best-of-five competition, it was Carl Abbiss who scooped the £50 prize pot.

The first round threw some interesting games together, with Sam Hewson facing Scott Smith in a close and high-scoring game which Sam edged with a 116 finish.

Sam then beat Dave Redding to move into the quarter-finals.

Kristian Thein, who had earlier beaten Jass Smith 3-0 and Chris Fletcher 3-1, was waiting for him.

And in a classic game that swung either way, it was Kristian who edged it 3-2 to move to the semis.

Pete Evans was throwing some good darts and beat Greg Richardson 3-2 to set up a re-match of the Summer League singles final against Lee Yates.

It was revenge time for Lee as he ran out the 3-1 winner to move into the semis.

The other half of the draw saw a bit of an upset early on as Wayne Burles defeated Chris Simpson 3-2.

Teammates Rick Seaman and Jamie Cooper clashed and, despite Jamie checking out 119 in a 15-dart leg, Rick was the more consistent and claimed a 3-2 win.

His next game was against David Tuplin, who had earlier beaten Mark Williams.

It was Dave who won his encounter with Rick 3-1, meeting Wayne Burles in the quarters.

He beat Wayne 3-0 to claim his semi-final place.

Natalie Weston was up against Wez Elston, Natalie edging it 3-2.

She then faced Spencer Davis, who had beaten Steven Emsen 3-2 in his earlier round.

Spencer progressed 3-0 to make the quarters.

Mark Forman lost out 3-2 to Carl Abbiss.

Carl beat Spencer 3-0 to move into the semis.

He then beat David Tuplin by the same score to progress again.

Kristian beat Lee 3-1 in the other semi.

In the final it was Carl who kept his nerve to win 3-2.

In the first-round losers competition the final was between Scott Smith and Jamie Cooper, and it was Scott who claimed the consolation prize money with a 2-0 win.

Friday, May 12 will be the next Pro-Am Qualifier, hosted by the Ex Service Club.

It will be a last man standing competition, where the winner will line up with a pros in November

On Saturday, May 20 The Highwayman Inn hosts the first night of Money Matches, featuring Chris Butler v Spencer Davis, Wayne Clarke v Mark Kirby, Darrell Webb v Chris Simpson , Carl Abbiss v Brad Martin, Wayne Burles v Steven Emsen and Mark Gray v Scott Smith.

Presentation Evening will take place on Friday, June 23, with current ladies’ world champion Lisa Ashton in attendance at the Liberal Club.