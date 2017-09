The Skegness Darts League could be facing a radical overhaul.

That is one suggestion ahead of the league’s AGM this Friday.

With teams dropping out or opting not to re-enter the competition, organisers are suggesting big changes may need to be made.

It has been suggested the Winter League could see as few as 12 or 13 teams taking part.

The meeting will be held at the WMC, beginning at 7.15pm.