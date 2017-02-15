A race oddity, but Andy is a star man

Skegness Coasters took on the Valentine’s 30k in Stamford.

Sue Smith and Carole Tumber both enjoyed the scenic route which starts and finishes at Stamford’s Welland Academy.

The course winds its way through Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Ryhall, Careby, Pickworth and Great Casterton and is recognised nationally as a challenging race.

Sue finished in 2:53.28 and Carole in 3:27.53.

“It was very hilly and very cold, with snowflakes to start with, but mainly just drizzle,” said Sue.

“It really was a beautiful place for running.

“The marshals were great and we were kept going with plenty of jelly babies.”

On the same day, Andy Bailey took part in the Bowiethon at Gravesend Cyclopark, a Music Legends Challenge dedicated to David Bowie.

Andy was treated to Bowie music and Bowie-themed fancy dress was the order of the day.

He had six hours to complete as many miles as possible, totalling 15.9 miles in just more than four hours.

“There was a super friendly atmosphere and everybody got into the Bowie spirit,” Andy said.