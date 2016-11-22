A 10k generation game

Three generations of one family competed at the Skegness 10k.

The event is hosted by the Skegness Coasters.

The Skegness and District RC team.

Skegness and District’s Mark Sands took fourth place overall in 35 mins 18 secs, winning the male vet 40 prize.

Emma Marshall-Telfer won the Ladies vet 40 prize with a personal best time of 44.53.

The club also won the Men’s Team prize via Mark Sands, Stuart Cragg, Mark Lyon and Paul Wilson top overall as the Ladies’ Team prize went to Emma Marshall-Telfer, Beckie Dawson, Angela Thompson and Leanne Rickett.

The race also saw three generations of the same family taking part with Barry and Janet Norton, their daughter Sarah-Jane Eggleton and her son Matthew all complete.

With personal best times for many of the runners at this flat fast course, everyone was, needless to say, in high spirits at the end.

There were also several club members running there debut 10K , some of which recently attended a 5k to 10K course held in Skegness and organised by the club.

The race was very well marshalled and is becoming a firm favourite for many runners.