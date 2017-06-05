Low total is costly

Alford and District CC slumped badly against fourth-placed Bourne on Saturday, leaving them in joint-eighth place in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Colin Cheer took 7-32 and Jack Berry 3-33 to bowl Alford out for 65, Berry finishing unbeaten on 48 as Bourne claimed a 10-wicket win.

Sam Lempard was the only Alford player to reach double figures, scoring 15.

Alford Seconds were beaten by 145 runs at Scothern in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division.

The hosts posted 219-8 in their 45 overs, with wickets taken by Bradley McGilloway (5-62), Justin Ford and Kevin White, with Ted Betteridge’s run out.

Alford were dismissed for 74 in the 29th over.

McGilloway top scored with 39, Charles Porter-Robinson adding 11 to the total.

Alford’s Sunday Firsts claimed victory when they hosted Tetford in the East Lindsey League.

Tetford were all out for 167, Charles Porter-Robinson taking four wickets.

He was supported by Charlie Whitehill (two), Rikki Bovey, Sam Angus, Charles Allis and Jake Hamilton.

Alford reached 171 for the loss of six wickets in the 29th over.

Bovey’s unbeaten 123 led the way, with support from William Allis (14), Charles Porter-Robinon (14 not out) and Henry Porter-Robinson (11).