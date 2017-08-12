Looking for top spot

Have your say

Skegness CC will be hoping to reclaim top spot in the South Lincs and Border League Premier on Saturday when they host seventh-placed Grantham (1pm).

Skegness currently trail leaders Sleaford Seconds by three points.

The Seconds travel to face Claypole (1pm).

Alford & District CC will travel to face Lincs ECB Premier basement boys Spalding (noon), aiming to move closer to safety while their Seconds host East Halton (1.30pm).