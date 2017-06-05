LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Grantham moved to the top of the Readers Lincolnshire ECB Premier League table after a last-over win at home to former leaders Bracebridge Heath.

And at the foot of the table, Spalding added to Louth’ woes, scoring their second win in succession to leave their opponents 11 points adrift below Boston,who were once again involved in the closest game of the day, missing out on victory by just two runs.

Bracebridge Heath were all out for 171 in the 45th over, gifting Grantham five overs, with Matt Lineker hitting 70.

All of the home batsmen got a start but were unable to build sizeable partnerships until at 64 for four, Mat Dowman and Dan Webb added 53.

Grantham then fell to 134 for seven before Josh Mihill and Sammy Peters got together in a determined stand which took their side to victory in the 55th over, with just three balls to spare.

Josh Newton hit a massive 159 for Spalding,who finished on 258 for five and Roy Tilley took six for 42 off 14 overs as Louth were all out for 178, Matthew Hamilton hitting 81 of these runs.

Boston reduced Lindum to 68 for six before the lower order dug in, Tom Lindsay and James Kimber each hitting 32 and number nine Jake Benson finishing unbeaten on 40.

Boston got off to a much better start, reaching 93 for two, Jonny Cheer scoring 69.

Anat 143 for five were scenting victory.

But Lindsay joined the attack and his seven overs brought four wickets and, aided by a run out, Boston were bowled out on the final ball of the match for 174.

Grimsby Town recovered from last weekend’ heavy defeat to pick up seven points against third-laced Woodhall Spa who made the day’ highest total of 275 for eight, Jack Hughes with 55.

But Grimsby put up a determined fight, finishing on 208 for nine to hang on to sixth place in the table and leave their opponents one point behind Bracebridge Heath in third.

Market Deeping picked up their second win of the season at home to Sleaford,who were bowled out for 194, Cephas Zhuwao, newly arrived from Zimbabwe, making 49.

Deeping batted steadily, Josh Smith hitting 75 and putting on 57 for the fourth wicket with Jamie Morgan and an unbeaten 42 from David Gillett saw the home side to victory.

This moved Deeping up to eighth, on equal points with Alford who slumped badly against fourth placed Bourne.

Colin Cheer took seven for 32 and Jack Berry three for 33 to bowl Alford out for 65 and Berry finished unbeaten on 48 as Bourne claimed a 10-wicket win.

The postponed Winkworth Cup Final between Bourne and Woodhall Spa will take place at Sleaford CC on Thursday, June 22, starting at 6.15pm.

Results: Lindum 176-8, Boston 174; Alford 65, (Cheer 7-32), Bourne 69-0; Woodhall Spa 275-8 (Hughes 55), Grimsby 208-9; Spalding 258-5 (Newton 159), Louth 178 (Hamilton 81,Tilley 6-42); Bracebridge Heath 171 (Lineker 70), Grantham 172-7; Sleaford 194, Market Deeping 196-7 (Smith 75).