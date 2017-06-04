Lincs CCC set for Cambs fixture

Lincolnshire CCC will begin their divisional fixtures for 2017 when they travel to Saffron Walden to play Cambridgeshire.

The three-day fixture commences on Sunday at 11am.

Lincolnshire, the Unicorns Eastern Division champions in 2016, will select from the following squad: C. Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), D. Brown, A. Carter, M. Carter, D. Freeman, L. Kimber, T. Knight, M. Lineker, J. Tattersall, A. Tillcock, J. Timby, H. Warwick and A. Willerton.

Having won all four of their group stage matches in the Knockout Trophy and progressing to the quarter-finals, confidence is high within the team.

Following their three day fixture against Cambridgeshire, they will host Devon in the cup quarter-final at Grantham on Sunday, June 11.