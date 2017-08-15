Lincs CCC are the champions... again!

Have your say

Lincolnshire CCC are the Unicorns Eastern Division champions.

They ensured they retained their title on Monday with some fantastic bowling and batting.

Lincs went into their three-day game at Cleethorpes against Hertfordshire knowing seven points would see them top the league for a second consecutive year.

Deciding to bat, Herts saw no stand of more than 25 as they were bowled out for 143 inside 46 overs.

The pick of the Lincs bowlers was Alex Willerton, with figures of 16.1-4-27-5.

This gave Lincs four bowling points.

In reply, Lincs were 58-2 before Mark Lineker and Conrad Louth put on 96 for the third wicket.

Lineker was then out for 98 (including 11 fours and three sixes off 115 balls).

The day closed with Lincs taking a 67-run lead with four wickets in hand.

On Day Two, Lincs went on to 345-8 from their 90 overs, giving them a lead of 202 and four more batting points and the seven points in total needed to win the league.

Dominic Brown finished with 60 (seven fours, two sixes) while skipper Carl Wilson was 87 not out (nine fours and two sixes off 103 balls).

The match was still ongoing at the time of press.