Leaders Skegness CC beaten by one run

SLBL Premier

Stamford 127, Skegness 126 - Stamford won by one run.

Skegness CC saw their lead at the top of the South Lincs and Border League narrowed to just two points following Saturday’s defeat at Stamford Town.

One solitary run was the difference between the two sides in the south of the county as the hosts posted 127 before being dismissed, then sending Skegness back to the pavilion on 126.

Bowlers Jason Elsam (3-22), Michael Jackson (2-16), Adrian Culley (2-17), Norman Brackley, Reece Brant and Lachlan Stephen King appeared to have given the seasiders a competitive total to chase after dismissing the hosts with four balls remaining of the innings.

But Skegness were all out in the 36th over, agonisingly short of the winning runs.

Openers Alistair Aiunsworth (39) and Brant (21) started well, with support coming from King (18) and Jackson (15).

But when the final wicket fell it was Stamford who took the win.

Sleaford Seconds are now two ponts behind Skegness and with a game in hand, while Woodhall Seconds are third, six points adrift of first place.