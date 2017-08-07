King top scores as Skegness CC apply pressure to leaders

Have your say

SLBL Premier

Billingborough 133, Skegness 137-3 - Skegness won by seven-wickets.

Lachlan King hit an unbeaten 66 as Skegness CC kept the pressure on South Lincs and Border League leaders Sleaford Seconds.

Saturday’s seven-wicket win at Billingborough, who began the day in third place in the table, kept the seasiders’ title hopes well and truly alive.

The hosts were dismissed for 133 thanks to fine bowling from Norman Brackley (3-16) and Michael Jackson (3-37).

King (2-21), Matthew O’Dare (1-22) and Adrian Culley (1-30) also claimed victims as Billingborough were all out in the 41st over.

Skegness needed just 22 overs to secure victory.

King’s unbeaten 65 and a 44 not out from Brackley ensured the away side breezed to victory.

The result sees Billingborough drop to fourth with Woodhall Seconds leapfrogging them.

Leaders Sleaford Seconds won at Grantham to maintain top spot.

SLBL Division One

Skegness 2nds 61, Long Sutton 62-1 - Long Sutton won by nine wickets.

Long Sutton left Skegness Seconds with a comfortable nine-wickets success on Saturday.

Skegness opener Jason Elsom scored 33 runs before being trapped LBW by Bary Stanway.

But he was the only host-team batsman to reach double figures as they were dismissed for 61 in the 31st over.

Skegness did take the wicket of Long Sutton’s Chris Booth, Thomas Adlington claiming the catch from William Bowser’s delivery.

But that was the highlight from the bowling, with Adam Wright (32 not out) and Aaron John (17 not out) wrapping up victory in the 11th over.