Javed the tormentor as Alford suffer 106-run defeat to Spalding

Allford and District CC sit seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier following Saturday’s 106-run defeat to Spalding.

The away side won the toss at Train Fen Holt and elected to bat, recording 273-9 from their 50 overs.

Openers Faisal Javed (94) and Josh Newton (63) did most of the damage, with support coming from Luke Hollingworth (52) and an unbeaten Tim Norris (21).

Tom White claimed five of the Spalding wickets for the loss of 57 runs, while Nick Bennett (two), Rikki Bovey and Jack Wightwick also claimed victims.

In response, Alford were dismissed for 167 in the 40th over.

Bovey (32) and Michael Honman (27) put early runs on the board, but only Wightwick (32) and White (23) could add double-figure scores.

Javed completed a fine day by taking six of the wickets.

Alford Seconds were beaten by 88 runs at Nettleham in the Bob Welton Cup on Saturday.

Oliver Ward (67), Sam McCardell (38), Jack Thornton (38), Lewis Broomfield (17 not out), Luke Jenkin (13 not out) and Benjamin Bradford (10) helped the hosts to 212-9 after their 45 overs.

Bradley McGilloway (4-41 and a run out), Justin Owen (two), Graham Codd and Douglas Porter-Robinson did the damage with the ball.

Alford Seconds posted 124 before being dismissed.

Graham Codd’s 31 top scored, with support coming from Douglas Porter-Robinson (23), Gary Allis (22) and Jake Hamilton (17).