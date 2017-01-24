Great Scott is champion

The Skegness Domino League held its final rounds of the individual competition.

M. Scott of Seaview Lads was crowned the champion.

The draw pitched M. Widdowson (Seaview Lads) against S. Fowler (Seaview A) with Scott facing R. Hamilton (Seaview A).

Both semi-finals went to three legs, with Widdowson and Scott progressing.

The final was contested over five legs, with Scott claiming a 3-2 success.

Other games played saw Railroad Rangers beat Ex Service Squares 7-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Knockout Cup, while Ex Service Newbies beat Ex Service Shufflers 5-4 to take their place in the Pip Bilam semi-finals.