Grantham prove too strong for Alford and District CC

Lincs ECB Premier

Grantham 228-9, Alford 70 - Grantham won by 158 runs.

Alford and District CC sit eighth in the Lincs ECB Premier following their 158-run defeat at Lincs ECB Premier title-chasers Grantham.

The hosts posted 228-9 off their 50 overs before skittling Alford for 70.

Matthew Dowman was Alford’s main tormentor, posting 86 runs before being trapped lbw by Rikki Bovey.

Bovey went on to take four wickets for the loss of 51 runs from his 14 overs.

He was supported by Tom White (2-63) who claimed the scalps of Ross Carnelley and James Keast, who scored 46 and 35 runs respectively.

Keast’s dismissal was aided by Steve Kirkham’s catch.

Kirkham himself returned figures of 2-37, while Nick Bennett (1-28) claimed the wicket of Daniel Freeman (21).

Although only four Grantham batsmen reached double figures, their total was too much for Alford to reach.

With the bat openers Andrew White (19) and Bovey (13) put early runs on the board.

They were supported by Jack Wightwick (13), but no further batsman scored more than four runs against the impressive Grantham attack.

White, Bovey and Wightwick were all dismissed by Dan Freeman, who ended his day with seven wickets for the loss of 32 runs.

Lincolnshire County

League Third Division

Alford Seconds 39, Normanby Park 40 -1 - Normanby won by nine wickets.

Alford Seconds suffered a nine-wicket defeat to second-placed Normanby Park in the Lincolnshire County League Third Division on Saturday.

Bradley McGilloway’s unbeaten 23 was the highlight of the Alford innings.

He was the only player to reach double figures as the side were dismissed for 39 runs - Declan Dunning’s 5-23 doing plenty of the damage.

In response, Normanby Park needed less than six overs to reach their winning total, with openers Howard Thomas (14 not out) and Tom Donnelly (20) clocking up most of the runs.

Donnelly was the only Park dismissal, caught by Ben Irving off the delivery of Douglas Porter-Robinson (1-6).

The result leaves Alford Seconds mid-table in sixth spot.