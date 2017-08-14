Frustrating weekend for Alford batsmen

Have your say

Lincs ECB Premier

Spalding Firsts 167, Alford & District Firsts 94 - Spalding won by 73 runs.

Alford and District CC suffered a frustrating defeat to basement side Spalding on Saturday in the Lincs ECB Premier.

The hosts were dismissed for 167 but Alford still fell short of their total, finding themselves all out for 94 following a batting collapse.

Spalding remain bottom of the table after being deducted points for fielding an ineligible player, but the result leaves Alford two places and 28 points clear of second-bottom Grimsby Town, who occupy the second spot in the drop zone.

The newcomers now have five matches remaining to help them secure their top-flight status for next season.

Lincolnshire County League

Third Division

East Halton 127, Alford & District 2nds 20 - East Halton won by 107 runs.

Six-man Alford Seconds were no match for East Halton on Saturday, suffering a 107-run defeat.

The hosts finished their innings on 127-8, with Bradley McGilloway taking three of their wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

Further wickets came from Keir Owen (2-10), Justin Owen (2-14) and Justin Ford (1-21).

With the bat the away side continued to battle bravely.

However, they came undone by the 17th over.