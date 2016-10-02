Four new black belts

Skegness Ju-Jitsu Club held a grading last week with no fewer than four members achieving their 1st dan (black belt).

Glenn Popple, Aaron Popple, Kieran Gething and youngster Georgina Harrison were the impressive quartet.

Grading successes in full: Juniors - Nicole Meese (white 1 yellow), Patrick Fox, Bradley Meese, Jake Meese (yellow 1 orange), Swayle Gillet (yellow 3 orange), Georgina Harrison (black); Seniors -Avinash Thoill (orange), Glenn Popple, Aaron Popple, Kieran Gething (black belts).

The club meets on a Friday evening at Skegness Grammar School at 8pm and welcomes all ages and abilities. For more information please contact Sensei Malcolm Sawyer on 01754 763977.