Wyberton edge out champions Skegness Town

Fraser Bayliss and Olly Drummond were on target as Wyberton beat Lincs League champions Skegness United 2-1 last night.

The clash at the Causeway was a dress rehearsal for the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup final between the two.

And on this occasion, Joe Greswell’s side came out on top against the Lilywhites, who clinched top spot in the table at the weekend.

Hotshot Will Britton grabbed Town’s consolation.

The contest concluded Skegness’ league campaign, while Wyberton - who sit third - host Louth Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The two sides will meet again in the county cup at Sincil Bank on April 28 (KO 7.45pm).