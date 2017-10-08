We need to grow up a little! Chapman calls for better discipline after Skegness Town progress in county cup

Lincs Junior Cup

AFC Holton le Clay 1 Skegness Town 3

While happy to be in the draw for the third round of the county cup, Skegness Town boss Nick Chapman was not impressed with his side’s performance against AFC Holton le Clay, from the East Lincs Combination.

“We certainly made hard work of it,” said Chapman after seeing his charges come back from behind.

“They were happy to get numbers behind the ball and we were too lethargic in the first.”

But Chapman was even more concerned about the disciplinary faux pas his squad are committing.

George Hobbins picked up his fifth caution of the season and Jordan Smith was dismissed for two bookings.

“We’re hardly likely to be in the running for the fair play award at the moment,” reflected Chapman, whose team picked up six yellow cards the week before.

“This has been very disappointing.

"We just need to grow up a little.”

The pressure of suspensions comes hot on the heels of the departure of Alex Nichols, who has left to join Sleaford Town, currently struggling at the foot of the United Counties League.

"It’s a shame that Alex has decided to leave, but he goes with our blessing,” said Chapman.

Chances came and went both before and after Sam Turner’s 60th minute equaliser, squeezed in from a narrow angle.

Jake Gibson put the seasiders in front before George Hobbins wrapped things up with a third from the penalty spot.

“We injected a lot more pace into our play and peppered them during the second half, but missed lots of chances,” said Chapman, who now turns his attention to defending his side’s Lincolnshire League title against high-flying Immingham Town on Saturday.

Wade Hurst is expected to return to the squad, but suspension is expected to rule out Smith, and possibly Hobbins.

Immingham visit the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm) on the back of their County Cup defeat to Scunthorpe League side Shape Changers FC.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, J Turner, Stevens, Cunliffe, Potts, Rayner-Mistry, Hobbins, Gibson, Smith, S Turner, Scutt, Fulton.