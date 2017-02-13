We are the champions! Skegness United claim Division Two title

East Lincs Combination Division Two

Chapel Swifts 0 Skegness United 2

Skegness United have been crowned East Lincs Football Combination Division Two champions.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Chapel Swifts, news came through that Sutton Rovers had been beaten by Scamblesby - meaning United’s lead couldn’t be caught.

“What an amazing feeling to win the league in such a great way as we did,” said manager Michael Howard.

“As a club, everyone involved - from behind the scenes to the players - have made a huge impact on this season so far.

“A special thanks to Karl Minor and Sam Sleight for the support, and to the committee for believing in us all.

“A special mention to Sean Redford, who takes the time out of his own commitments to train the lads.

“We now need to concentrate on the cups and hopefully get in a few finals.”

At Chapel, United pressed the home defence from the kick off but escaped an early scare as the hosts went for goal.

In response, Zak Bray fired over the bar, Jonny Hodson’s shot was mishandled but cleared and Alex Kendrick miscued his final shot on an uneven pitch.

Chapel had their best chance of the game when given a sight of the United goal 10 minutes before the interval, only for Jack Minor to get down low to knock the ball away.

With half time approaching Hodson hit the crossbar for United with a powerful strike.

United started the second half in spirited form and finally took the lead on 65 minutes through Bray.

His determined run down the right saw him beat two players, and when his cross came in it rebounded back to Bray, who slotted home from an angle.

Within three minutes United went two up after ball into the home area was not picked up and John Courtney was onto it in flash to find the net.

This knocked the confidence out of the home side and for the remainder of the game United had a number of half chances but Bray, Keaton Grainger and Courtney couldn’t add to the scoreline.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Hayes (Courtney), Hodson, Mansell, Sleight (Minor), Kendrick, McGuigan, Grainger (Howard), Simpson, Bray.

Man Of Match: Jack Minor.

On Saturday United host Ludford Rovers in league action (KO 2pm).