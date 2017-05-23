Warren named as players’ top pick

Skegness Town celebrated a successful season with their presentation evening at the Vine Hotel.

Defender Courtney Warren, who scored the winning goal in their county cup final against Wyberton, picked up the first team’s Players’ Player of the Year trophy.

The first team manager’s award went to top scorer Will Britton, who finished the season with more than 50 goals.

Jordan Potts won the Reserves’ Players’ Player of the Year, while Daniel Reid received the manager’s award from second string boss Damian Howland.

Introducing the awards, club chairman Martin Jackson reflected on the season in which the club retained their Lincolnshire League crown and clinched the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup at Sincil Bank, the home of National League champions Lincoln City, also thanking the club’s sponsors for their continued support.