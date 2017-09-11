Vase delight for Chapman

FA Vase

Skegness Town 3

Sleaford Town 0

Skegness Town booked themselves a place in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase with a comfortable win over United Counties League outfit Sleaford Town.

The Lilywhites travel to Hull’s Hall Road Rangers on September 23 after their three-goal success at The Vertigo Stadium.

Nick Chapman’s men went into the game full of confidence, while their opponents travelled to the coast with only one league point to their name after an uncomfortable start to their Premier Division campaign.

Despite their struggles Sleaford were still a Step 5 outfit and Chapman warned his charges against complacency.

“They may be near the bottom of their division with only a point on the board, but they are playing at a decent level week in week out,” said Chapman. “I wanted the lads to realise this was going to be a tough game.”

And it was for the first 20 minutes. The visitors created a couple of half chances, but the seasiders were never in any real danger and controlled proceedings.

“They were chasing shadows, while we looked like a team who could score at any time,” said the Skegness boss.

The Lilywhites got their noses in front through Arron Scutt, who scored from the edge of the box. Jordan Smith then doubled their lead before half time.

After the break Smith had a golden opportunity to put the game to bed from the penalty spot, but visiting keeper Garry Doran saved his effort from 12 yards.

Luke Rayner-Mistry then scored the goal of the match to wrap things up for the seasiders.

They travel to Hall Road Rangers in the second qualifying round in what will be their first away game of the season.

“We have got a bit of a following at the Vertigo Stadium and it was good to see 160 through the gate on Saturday,” Chapman added.

“It’s pleasing to see so many behind us. And there’s a real togetherness in the dressing room.”

Northern Counties East outfit Hall Road Rangers, who beat Gedling Miners Welfare in the first qualifying round, have this week parted company with their manager Dave Ricardo

TOWN: Portas, Warren, M. Parker, Stevens, Cunliffe, Scutt, Rayner-Mistry, J Smith, Hurst, Hobbins, Gibson, Nichols, S. Turner, J. Turner, Drysdale.

The Lilywhites return to league action on Saturday when they host Ruston Sports.