United shaking on Hodgkinsons deal

Skegness United have announced a new sponsorship agreement with Hodgkinsons Solicitors.

The two-year partnership will see the Hodgkinsons brand working in conjunction with the club, while shirts worn by the team will bear the business’ logo for the coming two seasons.

Chairman Jack McGuigan said: “We are delighted that Hodgkinsons Solicitors have agreed to sponsor the club in this way.

“The sponsorship will provide the club an opportunity to work alongside a recognised name in the area and to further our ambitions for the coming seasons.”

United return to league action following their victory at Old Doningtonians on the opening day of the season this Saturday.

They will host Pointon Reserves (with a 2.30pm kick off.

This will be United’s first home fixture of the new season and they are hoping to have a new face in the squad who his returning to the club after a number of seasons away.