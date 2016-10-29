United set for Trophy

Skegness United were without a fixture at the weekend.

However, they return to action this coming Saturday when they entertain Market Rasen Town Development at Skegness Grammar School.

The match is in the Town Trophy and has a 2pm kick off.

Market Rasen play in Division Three of the East Lincs Combination League and, on Saturday, they lost 3-0 to Alford Town in the Timothy Sales Trophy.

United may have three players missing with Keiron Rayner-Mistry out due to injury and Ashley Reid and Jack Ashwell unavailable due to work commitments.