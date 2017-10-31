United’s 100 per cent record ends

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Skegness United 2 Friskney 3

Skegness United’s 100 per cent record in the Boston League was ended with a 3-2 defeat to Friskney.

The hosts had 10 regular squad members missing, but they should have had enough in the starting line up to maintain their winning start.

United began brightly with Callum Barlow and Alex Kendrick causing problems to the visitors and visiting keeper Josh Brown produced an excellent save with his legs during this period of pressure.

United thought they should have had a penalty but finally took the lead when good play by Barlow found Saimen Tsela on the edge of the area.

He sidestepped his marker and fired into the corner.

The visitor’s were using the long ball aided by the wind to get over the United defence.

Friskney levelled before the break as Jonny Hodson’s free kick was blocked, the away side breaking and squeezing an effort under Jack Minor.

Within three minutes of the re-start United re-took the lead when Keaton Grainger placed his shot past Brown.

At this stage United should have pressed home their advantage, but Friskney drew level when the referee adjudged Ross Muirhead had pushed Greg Brown on the edge of the area.

From the resulting penalty, Victor Sibert fired home.

This gave a lift to Friskney and they could see three points coming their way.

After a United attack had broken down they found themselves short at the back on the counter and, following a shot which hit the bar, Greg Brown was on hand to knock home the rebound with a well placed shot.

United continued to attack for the remainder of the match, but forced just one good save from Brown in the visiting goal.

The visitors were always dangerous on the break with United pushing forward.

Manager Michael Howard said: “Not a great day for us.

“I’m very frustrated with the officiating, with some very poor decisions.

“I wasn’t happy at all with penalty as everyone knew the player took advantage of the situation.”

UNITED: Minor, Kendrick, Howitt, Tsela, Muirhead, Mansell, Bray, Hodson, Clarke, Barlow, Grainger.

Hodgkinons Man of the Match: Keaton Grainger.

On Saturday United travel to JFC Boston Seniors for a league match (KO 2.15pm).