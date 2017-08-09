United primed for Billinghay trip

Have your say

Skegness United will continue their pre-season schedule tonight as they travel to face Billinghay Athletic.

This will be their third cointest against Boston Saturday League Premier Division opposition, and they are hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins.

The match kicks off at 6.45pm.

United start their their league programme in Division One of the Boston League on Saturday, August 19 away at Old Doningtonians (KO 2.30pm).

Their first home match of the season will be on September 2 at home to Pointon Reserves.

The remainder of the matches until the end of September are: September 9 v FC Kirton (A); September 18 v Uni AFC (A); September 25 v Swineshead Res (H); September 30 v Boston Athletic (H - cup).

United earned a 2-1 pre-season victory over Leverton last Tuesday.

This was their second pre-season contest and followed on from a 3-2 success against Skegness Town Reserves.

The match at Leverton was competitive, with goals from Matt Charles and Courtney Skeldon swinging things in United’s favour.