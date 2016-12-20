United on top of the tree - and into the semis

Skegness United booked their place in the semi-finals of the S. Betteridge (Paving Contractor)Tim Sales Memorial Trophy - without even kicking a ball.

United were due to host in-form Ludford Rovers on Saturday.

But on Thursday night they received a call letting them know the opposition would not be able to raise a side for the quarter-final clash.

Skegness were awarded a home walkover.

United will spend Christmas on top of the Philip Jackson Division Two of the East Lincs Football Combination.

They sit six points clear of second-placed North Thoresby and have played one game fewer.