United hit six to go top of the table

Workforce Unlimited Division One

Skegness United 6

Pointon Res 0

Skegness United returned to the top of the Workforce Unlimited Division One with Saturday’s six-goal victory over Pointon Reserves.

Kurt Crossley was named in the starting line-up on his return to the club, but with Jack Minor still unavailable Alex Kendrick continued in goal.

All the early play was in the Pointon half and United thought they had taken the lead on 15 minutes when Crossley headed home a Keaton Grainger cross.

However, the goal was ruled out when he was flagged offside.

Five minutes later Crossley was placed through, but shot wide from a good position.

On 22 minutes Danny Wilkes had a shot cleared off the line.

Then five minutes later Grainger received the ball and shot across visiting keeper Nick Pearce. However, his shot hit the post and came out to Danny Wilkes, who shot over.

Good interplay between John Courtney and Zak Bray resulted in a cross being met by Wilkes, who was off target with his shot.

Pointon’s first real effort came on 35 minutes from a corner but the shot was wide of the target.

United continued to press the Pointon goal but could not find the final touch to open the scoring.

With half time approaching United’s Alex Simpson had to leave the field with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

The half time whistle went with the game goalless.

At half time United brought on Dom Lyons and Ryan O’Loughlin for Simpson and Bray.

Within a minute of the re-start Courtney had a 25-yard shot saved by Pearce.

A minute later United took the lead when play between Crossley and O’Loughlin released Wilkes, who beat his marker and placed his shot wide of Pearce.

On 55 minutes United went 2-0 up when Crossley released Lyons on the left and, when his cross came in, Wilkes was on hand to knock home is second.

On 70 minutes Wilkes beat two players down the right and, when his cross came in a Pointon defender sliced the ball into his own net.

United lost Ross Muirhead to injury and he was replaced by Jack Bradley.

Jamie Turner slotted into Muirhead’s position to form a back three of Jamie Lyall, Turner and Daniel Wager.

Grainger hit the top of the bar with an effort before Wilkes completed his hat-trick when, having been tackled in the area, he got to his feet and placed a shot past Pearce.

Shortly afterward it was five for United when Bradley released Dom Lyons, who placed his shot past Pearce.

In the last 10 minutes Pointon had three shots but they were all off target.

On 86 minutes O’Loughlin went on a run down the right, beating five players before squaring the ball to Lyons, who once again placed his shot past Pearce.

UNITED: Kendrick, Lyall, Wager, Turner, Simpson (O’Loughlin), Muirhead (Bradley), Bray (Lyons), Crossley, Courtney, Wilkes, Grainger.

Hodgkinsons Man of Match: Danny Wilkes.

On Saturday United entertain Stamford Lions in the Lincs Junior Cup at Skegness Grammar School (KO 2.15pm).

Stamford Lions play in the Premier Division of the Peterborough and District League, which is on a par with the Lincolnshire League.