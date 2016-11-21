United go top following Kendrick’s last-gasp header

Skegness United completed their first double of the season and moved to top spot in the East Lincs Combination Division Two following a 3-2 win at North Somercotes Reserves.

United replaced North Thoresby at the top of the table on goal difference, and now face their closest rivals on Saturday.

The match kicked off on a fine afternoon with only a slight breeze blowing.

The first attempt by either side came on six minutes from the hosts, however it was high and wide.

Up to this point it was United who had control of the game.

On 15 minutes United had a clear penalty claim turned down when Conor Minor was brought down.

Then John Courtney laid a ball to Jamie Turner, whose shot was wide of the target.

The next 15 minutes saw United look a much better side, however they were finding it difficult to open up the home defence until Minor sent a shot just wide.

The home side began to come more into the game, but any shots were well of target and caused no problems to United keeper Jack Minor.

On 40 minutes United took the lead when a good flowing move released Courtney, who delightfully placed his shot over the home keeper.

A minute later Courtney was thwarted by an excellent save from the keeper.

United were now piling on the pressure and Minor then hit the post.

With half time only seconds away Conor Minor received the ball 20 yards out and, with a powerful shot high into the net, gave United a two-goal lead.

United started the second half as the first ended and, after two minutes, a free kick from Courtney went just over the bar. The home side began to come more into the game without causing any major problems to the United defence.

Somercotes then flashed the ball across the visitors’ defence on two occasions without any one there to take advantage.

Next it was the turn of United when Alex Kendrick released Keaton Granger, but he miscued his shot wide.

Somercotes got themselves back into the game when United failed to clear their lines, and, after a shot came back off Jack Minor, a home forward was on hand to knock home the loose ball.

This gave the home side confidence and United were finding it difficult to put their passes together.

On 75 minutes Rhys Mansell came close to goal number three when his shot was cleared off the line.

On 80 minutes the home side drew level when a break down the right resulted in the shot hitting the far post and finding its way into the net.

At this stage United brought on Zak Bray, whose pace began to cause the home side problems and, with five minutes to go, he was brought down in the area.

However, the referee only awarded a corner.

Then with only minutes to go from another United corner, Kendrick scored with a header which would have looked good in any match.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Read (Bray), K. Minor (Ashwell), Gray, Mansell (Simpson), Courtney, Graniger, Turner, Kendrick.

Man of Match: Jamie Turner.