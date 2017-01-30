United ease past Alford to remain comfortably on top

East Lincs Combination Division Two

Alford Town 0

Skegness United 2

Skegness United sit six points clear at the top of the East Lincs Combination League Division Two following a 2-0 win at Alford.

John Courtney, Kyle McGuigan, Arun Gray and Alex Kendrick were all unavailable, but the visitors still edged closer to the title after completing the double against their opponents.

After Jack Minor made an early save, United began to take more control of the match with Rhys Mansell twice denied by Harry McHamilton and Elliot Clark’s effort cleared.

But Skegness took a 35th-minute lead when Keaton Grainger met Sam Sleight’s corner and headed home.

The away side then began to dominate but the hosts were always a threat on the break, with Jordan Dixon a lively challenge.

Grainger doubled the lead after the break after Alford had failed to clear Ryan O’Loughlin’s ball in.

The introduction of the pacy Zak Bray began to cause problems to the home defence while Alford remained dangerous on the break, long throws by Robert Nagy making life difficult for the United back line.

The game ended with United taking the three points but both sides gave 100 per cent.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Reid, Rayner-Mistry, Simpson, Sleight (Hodson), Grainger, Mansell (Hayes), Clark (Bray), O’Loughlin, Turner.

Star man: Jamie Lyall.