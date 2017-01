Skegness United’s match at Scamblesby didn’t go ahead on Saturday due to standing water on the hosts’ pitch.

The two sides were due to meet in the East Lincs Combination Division Two Group Cup.

The league are currently investigating the situation before making a judgement on the outcome.

On Saturday the table toppers travel to face Alford Town in league action.

Kick off at Mablethorpe Road will be at 1.45pm.