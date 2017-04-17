United book their place in cup final

Knockout Cup

Skegness United 4

Chapel Swifts 1

Skegness United booked their place in the final of the Chilton Auto Tints Knockout Cup on Wednesday night.

Their 4-1 home victory against Chapel Swifts means they will face familiar foes Sutton in the final, to be played at Saltfleetby on Saturday (KO 2.30pm).

Ryan O’Loughlin opened the scoring in the eighth minute after latching onto Alex Kendrick’s pass.

The lead was doubled by Zak Bray, after he met O’Loughlin’s free kick.

Chapel responded swiftly to reduce the arrears.

However, Sam Sleight’s nice finish put United 3-1 ahead, with John Courtney rounding off the scoring.

United will host Grimsby Borough Development tonight (Wednesday) in the Tim Sales Memorial Trophy (KO 6.30pm).