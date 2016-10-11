United are knocked out by their former foes

Alex Simpson in action against Wyberton. Photo: Stephen Willmer.

Skegness United 0

Wyberton 3

Skegness United were knocked out of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wyberton.

The two sides enjoyed some good battles as Lincs League opponents in the past, but on this occasion it was the Boston-area side who triumphed.

Jack Ashwell, Nathan Wetton, Jonny Hobson, Rhys Mansell and Jamie Turner were all unavailable for United in a contest which saw the pitch in perfect condition ahead of kick-off.

It took just eight minutes for the visitors to move ahead.

Wyberton attacked down their left, and when a shot came in from Ben Jaques it took a deflection which evaded keeper Elliott Clark.

The game proceeded with neither side getting a strong hold of the game, with defences on top and neither keeper being overworked.

In the last 10 minutes of the half United came more into the game with Alex Kendrick on the left making some good runs.

However, the home side could not create a clear-cut chance to worry James Doughty in the visitors’ goal.

As the half-time whistle blew, United had held their own, aided by good defending from Alex Simpson, Jamie Lyall, Jack Minor and Kieran Rayner-Mistry.

In midfield Connor Minor, Sam Sleight and Karl Minor worked hard, but came up against a strong defence and found it difficult to give the service to Keaton Grainger and Ryan O’Loughlin to open up the Wyberton back line.

Within two minutes of the re-start, Wyberton went 2-0 up when Daniel White poked the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

In an attempt to add more power up front, Lyall moved into a more forward position and Karl Minor dropped back into defence.

With the game entering the final period the home side came more into it and O’Loughlin had a couple of shots on goal, with one going just wide and the other saved by Doughty.

With the game drawing to a close the scoring was completed when Nicky Frost’s cross slipped through the hands of keeper Clarke and found the net.

Manager Michael Howard reflected: “I feel that today Wyberton were very much the stronger side.

“We are aware as a team we need to improve. However, overall I felt that we did well and the scoreline flattered Wyberton. I feel that the players will be looking to put it right next Saturday, getting back to winning ways”

UNITED: Clark, Rayner-Mistry, J. Minor, Lyall, Simpson, Sleight, K. Minor, C. Minor (Reid), Grainger, O’Loughlin, Kendrick.

Man of Match: Jamie Lyall.

On Saturday, United are home to North Somercotes Reserves (KO 2.30pm).