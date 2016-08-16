United and Leverton play out a tight draw

Skegness United ended their penultimate pre-season friendly with a 1-1 draw against Boston League outfit Leverton.

The match itself proved to be a very entertaining affair with chances for both teams, but ultimately the result was a fair account of the game.

Some of the football played by United was flowing and incisive with some excellent work done by all.

Both goalkeepers played their part with some fantastic saves at both ends, the scoreline would have been different if not for both keepers.

A good, entertaining match to watch and an excellent indication on how far the team has progressed.