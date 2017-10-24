Under 21s held in first home game

Skegness Town under 21’s played their first-ever home fixture at The Vertigo Stadium against Lincoln United - and expected a tough game, as the visitors had opened their campaign with a victory.

The game started at a very high tempo, with the seasiders more than holding their own.

Just five minutes in, Jordan Smith should have put the home team in front but he was denied by the keeper’s legs. Tyler Bobb was next to go close, heading just over after a fine diagonal pass from Smudge Smith.

The Lilywhites were having the better of the half and Wade Hurst missed an opportunity. After fine interplay had set him up, he hesitated before shooting and the chance was gone.

United had not had any chance of note as the game approached half time but when keeper Travis Portas misjudged a corner the ball nestled in the back of the net to give the visitors an unlikely lead at the break.

Town continued to control the game in the second half and were rewarded when Luke Raynor squared for Smudge Smith to hammer low into the corner to bring the scores level.

With 10 minutes remaining United took the lead after a whipped cross from the left was parried to a waiting forward, who made no mistake from 12 yards.

Portas then denied the visitors a two goal cushion, saving from point blank range.

With only three minutes remaining, Smudge Smith cut in from the left and unleashed an unstoppable thunderbolt past the United keeper to snatch a share of the spoils, with the match ending 2-2.