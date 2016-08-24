Town to face Louth

Skegness Town will travel to Saltfleetby tonight, looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season against Louth Town.

The defending champions ended the weekend top of the table with three wins, and no goals conceded.

Delighted Town boss Nick Chapman said:“We’ve got a good blend of young players and old heads, which together provide us with one of the strongest squads we have had at Town for a number of years,” he said.

“If we stay consistent who knows what we can achieve?”

kick off will be at 6.45pm .

Town will return to action on Saturday, hosting Hykeham (KO 3pm).