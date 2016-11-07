Town put Immingham to the sword, yet again

Skegness Town completed a league and cup treble over Immingham Town to earn themselves a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

A final-four tie at East Lindsey rivals Horncastle Town beckons after the Lilywhites’ latest win over the Pilgrims.

Immingham, back in the Lincolnshire League after a 21-year absence, will probably be sick of the sight of leaders Skegness, after pushing them to the wire at the Vertigo Stadium.

Indeed, after a 5-1 league win in Grimsby in September, which some would argue flattered the seasiders, followed by a 7-0 midweek drubbing a month later, must have caused the visitors some concern.

But they didn’t flinch and stepped up their game to challenge the champions for the right to contest the semi-finals next April.

They were rocked back by the opener, Courtney Warren’s seventh goal of the season, but hit back to level through player-boss Gary Nimmo.

Alex Nichols then grabbed his 14th of the season to give the home side a slender lead going into the break.

Will Britton showed the quality that has seen him notch 34 goals from 18 appearances when he swivelled to fire past the Immingham keeper.

Immingham refused to give in and had their hopes raised when they scored through Carl Price direct from a corner to half their deficit.

This made for an anxious final few minutes for the league leaders, but they held on to progress into the semi-finals.

“It was a lot closer than we would have liked,” admitted Town boss Nick Chapman after the game, “but they were a strong outfit, who competed throughout.”

The other semi-final will involve Brigg Town Reserves, who needed penalties to see off Harrowby United Reserves, and Nettleham, who bounced back from a goal down to knock out holders Hykeham Town.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Howitt, Stevens, Parish, Chamberlain, Clarke, Cunliffe, Britton, Nichols, Parker, Epton, Hobbins, Elliott, Needham.

Town currently sit top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League.

They are a point ahead of Grimsby Borough Reserves and have currently played one game fewer than their rivals.