Town hit nine as title quest hots up

Lincs League

Skegness Town 9

CGB Humbertherm 0

Skegness Town equalled their best win of the season when they overpowered a young CGB Humbertherm at the Vertigo Stadium.

The convincing win left the seasiders eight points clear at the top of the Lincs League.

With the chasing pack all winning, the Lilywhites now need just seven wins from their remaining 11 league fixtures to see them retain their championship crown.

Despite their strong position, manager Nick Chapman refuses to get carried away.

“Yes, we are in two semi-finals and are top of the league, but we haven’t won anything yet. We still need to keep putting in decent performances week in and week out,” said Town’s boss.

Chapman was forced to make a few changes. Andy Parish was suspended, Arron Scutt injured and both Corey Cunliffe and Jamie Epton unavailable.

The Skegness boss introduced Brett Needham and Matt Veall to the squad and Kieron Elliott started his first game for a number of weeks.

McCauley Parker slotted in at left back and striker Alex Nichols returned to the starting line-up.

He repaid his manager’s faith with a hat-trick, scoring his first to break the deadlock after just nine minutes.

George Hobbins grabbed the second in the 16th minute and a minute later Will Britton made it 3-0.

Further goals from Nichols, Courtney Warren and Britton made the score 6-0 at the interval.

Substitute Veall scored a seventh goal after 65 minutes.

Miles Chamberlain made it 8-0 with 10 minutes left before Nichols wrapped things up with his 17th of the season.

Town goalkeeper Travis Portas ensured his side’s fifth consecutive clean sheet with an outstanding save late in the game.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Parker, Stevens, Chamberlain, Elliott, Rayner-Mistry, Davison, Britton, Nichols, Hobbins, Needham, Veall.