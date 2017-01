Skegness Town are looking to make it a hat-trick against rivals Horncastle Town on Saturday.

The Lilywhites travel to the Wong looking to extend the six-point gap they currently hold over the team second in the Lincs League (KO 3pm).

Skegness have already recorded a 3-0 league win and a 3-1 county cup success against the Wongers.

Skegness United will also be in action in Horncastle as the East Lincs Combination Division Two leaders travel to face Scamblesby in the Group Cup KO 1.45pm).