Town and United aim for the top

Two Skegness football teams will be looking to finish Saturday on top of their respective divisions.

Skegness Town will be looking to regain first place in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday as they travel to face Sleaford Sports (KO 2pm).

The Lilywhites beat FC Brumby 3-0 in the Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday, but now trail Grimsby Borough Reserves by three points, although they have three games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Skegness United’s 3-2 victory at North Somercotes Reserves sees them top Division Two of the East Lincs Combination on goal difference.

They travel to face joint top North Thoresby (KO 2pm).