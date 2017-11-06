Tom Hopper named in Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round shortlist... and you can vote for him

Tom Hopper is on the shortlist for the Checkatrade Trophy Player of the Round.

Hopper, from Stickney and formerly a Skegness Grammar School pupil, is in the running alongside Matt Clark (Portsmouth), Jordan Maguire-Drew (Lincoln City), Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) and Toby Sibbick (AFC Wimbledon).

You can vote for the Scunthorpe United forward at EFL.com/playeroftheround and if he takes home the trophy, you may even have the honour of presenting the award to him and winning tickets to the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Hopper is nominated following his two moments of opportunism in the 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town.

Hopper (pictured) came through Boston United’s youth ranks and has also made first-team appearances for Leicester City.