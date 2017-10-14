Swifts U10s show off their new kit

Swifts Under 10s have accepted their new kit, sponsored by Orby Vets.
“We are grateful for the support from Orby Vets,” said manager Lee Winson.
“It’s great that a local business is willing to sponsor a young football team and the new kits are really appreciated.”
The team are now into their third season in the Lincolnshire Co-Op League and train at the Jubilee Park Ground, High Street, Ingoldmells, on Wednesday nights (5.30pm–7pm).
Anyone interested in coming along to training can contact Lee Winson on 07867 504411.
