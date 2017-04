Spilsby Town and Swineshead Institute will meet in the SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup final tonight.

The two Premier Division sides have battled it out for the title this season and they will also meet in the Sports Cup final.

But tonight they turn their attention to the Fishtoft Cup.

Kick off - at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium - will be at 7pm.

Match officials will be S. Fisher, R. Mather, S. Lea, M. Jackson.