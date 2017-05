Spilsby Town and Swineshead Institute will meet in the final of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup tonight.

The contest will bring the curtain down on the Boston Saturday League season.

Spilsby will be keen to end with some revenge against the Tutes, who have already beaten them to the Premier Division title, and in the final of the Fishtoft Cup.

The match kicks off at Boston Town’s DWB Stadium at 7pm.

Match officials will be M. Brader, P. Stimpson, J. Hudson, and S. Lea.