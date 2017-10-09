Skegness United out of the county cup as Epworth prove too strong

Lincs Junior Cup

Epworth Town 5 Skegness United 1

Skegness United have been eliminated from the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup following a 5-1 defeat at Epworth Town.

For the second week running, United were involved in a high-scoring match.

However, this time they were on the wrong end of the scoreline.

The final result does not do justice to United, who played a major part in the match.

However, the home side took their chances when they arose.

Epworth started the match on the front foot with United playing against a stiff breeze.

The first strike on goal came from United on 10 minutes, but Keaton Granger’s shot lacked power and was easily save by home keeper Scott Burdett.

Shortly afterwards United had a great chance to take the lead when Danny Wilkes was played through by Ryan O’Loughlin.

But in trying to round Burdett, the keeper snatched the ball from him.

Although the home side were seeing plenty of the ball, they failed to produce any real threat to Jack Minor’s goal.

Epworth did have a half chance when a long-range shot hit the bar, but the danger was cleared.

Zak Bray broke free down the right for United, but was crowed out before getting a shot in.

United took the lead on 22 minutes when good play between Bray and Wilkes ended in the latter releasing Grainger on the left, his effort beating Burdett has he advanced from his goal.

The home side drew level with half time approaching, a long-range shot hitting the back of Danny Wager and leaving Minor with no chance.

Within three minutes of the re-start Epworth took the lead when Gary Moment knocked the ball home from close range.

Sam Sleight was injured in the build-up and had to be replaced by Jack Bradley, costing United their midfield defensive cover.

O’Loughlin had a half chance but could not get the ball from under his feet before the hosts made it three on the hour mark, Joe Jackson heading home from inside the six yard box.

Epworth scored number four when Jamie Lyall was harshly adjudged to have given away a penalty, Jackson sending Minor the wrong way.

United were moving the ball well in midfield, but could not open the home defence up, even if O’Loughlin was inches away from troubling Burdett with a free kick.

Epworth added their fifth goal with 10 minutes to go, Nathan Barnett placing his shot beyond Minor.

Epworth deserved to move into the next round based on their second-half display, although United played their part in an entertaining game.

UNITED: Minor, Kendrick, Rayner-Mistry, Lyall, Wager, Sleight (Bradley), Wilkes, Courtney, Grainger, O’Loughlin, Bray.

Man of Match: Ryan O’Loughlin.

On Saturday United return to league action when they travel to play Horncastle Town Reserves (KO 2.30pm).