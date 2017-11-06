Skegness United have to settle for a point after JFC fightback

Workforce Unlimited Division One

JFC Seniors 3

Skegnes United 3

Skegness United had to settle for a draw after JFC Seniors fought back from 2-0 down.

United were looking to get back on the winning path after defeat to Friskney the previous week.

Ryan O’Loughlin, Jamie Lyall, John Courtney, Alex Simpson and Danny Wilkes returned to the starting XI, but it was the hosts who had the better of the early play, even if they failed to ask major questions of the Skegness side.

O’Loughlin saw a cross clawed away by home keeper Williams before Callum Barlow put one wide of the JFC goal.

United took the lead on 20 minutes when a cross from the right was flicked on by Barlow, hit a defender and beat Williams.

Within five minutes United were 2-0 up when good play on the edge of the Boston side’s area by O’Loughlin released Saimen Tsela who fired a shot across Williams into the far corner.

At this stage United had to replace Simpson with Kyle McGuigan due to injury.

United were looking in command,but JFC pulled a goal back two minutes later.

From a free kick the ball hit a United defender and looped up, Jack Minor getting a hand to the ball but unable to prevent it finding the net.

On 35 minutes United came close to a third when John Courtney shot just wide.

But that two-goal cushion was restored five minutes before the interval when Danny Wilkes was brought down in the area.

Minor was called into a good save from a long-range effort early into the second half, before his side went close to adding a fourth, STsela’s effort deflecting wide.

Minor made a good save to deny Curtis Revell, who also plays for Lincs League side Wyberton, from a free kick.

At the other end, Barlow fired wide and Tsela saw a free kick tipped over.

The home side pulled a goal back when a slip by McGuigan allowed the hosts a free strike at goal.

Minor made an excellent save at the feet of a home forward before JFC levelled in the final minutes, a cross striking Lyall and landing kindly for the hosts.

UNITED: Minor, Kendrick, Hodson (Wager), Tsela, Lyall, Simpson (McGuigan), Courtney, Mansell, Barlow, O’Loughlin and Danny Wilkes.

On Saturday United are in cup action when they entertain Boston Athletic in the Sports Cup (KO 1.45pm).