Skegness United go the distance to win 10-goal Challenge Cup thriller, which included two red cards

Challenge Cup

Skegness United 7 Boston Athletic 3

Skegness United scored four goals in extra-time to beat Boston Athletic 7-3 in the Challenge Cup - in a contest where both sides finished with 10 men.

United started slowly and found themselves 2-0 down after 15 minutes, Andy Brown bending a free kick into the net and Darren Royal knocking a loose ball home.

Four minutes later United were back in the game when Ryan O’Loughlin’s shot was pushed out by visiting keeper Alvis Risbergs into the path of Keaton Grainger, who slotted home into the far corner.

O’Loughlin was inches away from making the scores level when his shot flashed past the post, before the same player saw two shots blocked in the six-yard box.

Before the break an O’Loughlin cross was headed into the arms of keeper Risbergs by John Courtney.

The second half began as the first ended, with United on the front foot, the hosts drawing level in the 50th minute as O’Loughlin released Courtney, who fired home.

United took the lead 25 minutes later when O’Loughlin’s corner saw Danny Wager head powerfully home.

But Athletic drew level when a United clearance fell to Callum Pugh, who found the top corner from 25 yards.

An altercation between Tom Owen and United’s Kurt Crossley resulted in a red card for both players.

Into extra time and United had the legs to go on and win the tie.

They scored their fourth when O’Loughlin beat three players and fired into the corner of the net.

The final 10 minutes then saw a further three goals.

Firstly, O’Loughlin played in Grainger to make it five, before O’Loughlin and Jack Bradley had the final words in an eventful contest.

UNITED: J. Minor, Kendrick, Wager, Turner, Lyall, Muirhead, Grainger, Mansell (Sleight), Courtney (Bradley), O’Loughlin, Crossley.

Man of Match: Ryan O’Loughlin.

Hodgkinson’s Player of the Month: Danny Wilkes.

On Saturday United travel to Scunthorpe League side Epworth Town in the second round of the Lincs Junior Cup (KO 2.15pm).