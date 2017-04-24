Skegness United complete the double with cup final penalty heroics

East Lincs Division Two Cup

Skegness United 0

Sutton Rovers 0

(United won 7-6 on pens)

Skegness United completed a league and cup double following a tense penalty shootout victory over rivals Sutton Rovers on Saturday.

After the match failed to proiduce any goals Ryan O’Loughlin tucked away the deciding spot kick to ensure United ended their campaign on a high.

Skegness had wrapped up the East Lincs Combination League early on, but had recently suffered three consecutive cup semi-final defeats in recent weeks.

At Saltfleetby, United had a setback in the warm-up when Sam Sleight sustained a knee injury and had to be replaced by Jonny Hodson.

United started the brighter of the two sides and, on 12 minutes, Keaton Grainger hit the crossbar with a long-range shot.

The remainder of the half was an even affair with both defences on top and very few scoring opportunies.

The only concern for United was an injury to keeper Jack Minor, when he came out to collect a ball and collided with a Sutton player.

This restricted his kicking for the remainder of the game.

The second half followed the pattern of the first with defences on top.

Late in the game, United were under the impression they had won the match Rovers keeper Marcus Mackay and Conor Minor missed the ball, which was allowed to roll into the net.

However, with Mackay injured in the collision with the opponent, the official appeared to change his decision about a goal and awarded a free kick to Rovers.

Late into extra time Sutton were awarded a penalty after Arun Gray - who had only been on the pitch a few minutes - was adjudged to have brought down a Rovers player.

But Adam Cannon’s spot kick was saved by Jack Minor.

Inthe penalty shootout both sides converted their manbdatory five spot kicks.

After United netted their seventh, Minor dived to his right to save the Rovers penalty and claim victory.

United’s successful penalty takers were Ryan O’Loughlin, John Courtney, Hodson, Alex Kendrick, Arun Gray, Jamie Turner and Conor Minor.

UNITED: J. Minor, Lyall, Rayner-Mistry, McGuigan, Simpson (Gray), Hodson, Kendrick, Courtney, Grainger (C. Minor), O’Loughlin, Turner.

Timothy Sales Trophy

Skegness United 2

Grimsby Borough Development 4

Skegness United were beaten 4-2 by Grimsby Borough Development in the Timothy Sales Trophy semi-final last Wednesday.

After trailing 4-0 at the break, United gave themselves some hope of acomeback with goals from Ryan O’Loughlin and Kieran Rayner-Mistry.

However, Borough held on to progress.